Gaza fighting rages as UN chief decries ‘horror and starvation’

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Heavy fighting raged in Gaza on Sun­day as Israel has vowed to push on with its ground war in the territory’s far south despite US objections and truce talks. UN chief Antonio Guterres said “horror and starvation stalk the people of Gaza” and urged an imme­diate ceasefire and the release of all hostages held since October 7.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said another 84 peo­ple had been killed over the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll in the nearly six-month-old war to 32,226.

Combat has flared for almost a week in and around Gaza’s biggest hospital complex, Al-Shifa, which has been a refuge for patients and displaced people and where Israel says Hamas and Islamic Jihad group militants have been hiding out.

Hamas also said Israel had launched more than 60 airstrikes as well as ar­tillery bombardment on Gaza City, the southern urban centre of Khan Yunis and other areas. Israel’s military said fighter jets had struck about 65 tar­gets “including a terror tunnel used to carry out attacks, military compounds where armed terrorists operated and additional military infrastructure”. In Gaza’s far-southern Rafah city, local resident Hassan Zanoun looked sad­ly at the remains of his building, re­duced to a jumble of broken concrete and rubble by an airstrike. “My chil­dren and I were sleeping here,” he told AFP. “I was surprised, we didn’t hear the sound of a rocket and sud­denly everything was unleashed over our heads... strikes, screams.