Ghulam Nabi Memon posted as IG Sindh

ISLAMABAD - The feder­al government has approved the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon - a BS-21 offi­cer of Police Service of Paki­stan - as Sindh Inspector Gen­eral (IG) Police. According to a notification issued by the Es­tablishment Division, Ghulam Nabi Memon, who was work­ing as Executive Director State Life Insurance Corporation was transferred and posted as Pro­vincial Police Chief with imme­diate effect and until further orders. Earlier, a grade-21 of­ficer of Police Service of Paki­stan Riffat Mukhtar, who was serving as police chief in Sindh, was removed from his position and directed to report in the Es­tablishment Division. Ghulam Nabi Memon will hold the of­fice of the IG Sindh second time as earlier he was posted on the position in June 2022 but he was later removed from his position in the interim setup about seven months ago. Ghu­lam Nabi Memon is considered a blue-eyed officer of Pakistan People’s Party as he has served on several high profile posi­tions in the province, where he remained posted for more than 16 years of his service. Last time, the services of Memon were placed at the disposal of the Sindh government on April 22, 2019 while he was serving in the Intelligence Bureau.