Ghulam Nabi Memon posted as IG Sindh

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has approved the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon - a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan - as Sindh Inspector General (IG) Police. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Ghulam Nabi Memon, who was working as Executive Director State Life Insurance Corporation was transferred and posted as Provincial Police Chief with immediate effect and until further orders. Earlier, a grade-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan Riffat Mukhtar, who was serving as police chief in Sindh, was removed from his position and directed to report in the Establishment Division. Ghulam Nabi Memon will hold the office of the IG Sindh second time as earlier he was posted on the position in June 2022 but he was later removed from his position in the interim setup about seven months ago. Ghulam Nabi Memon is considered a blue-eyed officer of Pakistan People’s Party as he has served on several high profile positions in the province, where he remained posted for more than 16 years of his service. Last time, the services of Memon were placed at the disposal of the Sindh government on April 22, 2019 while he was serving in the Intelligence Bureau.