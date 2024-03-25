Monday, March 25, 2024
Govt making strategy to accelerate work on SEZs, says Ahsan Iqbal

March 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Minister of Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Ahsan Iqbal has said that the federal government will pursue “One­PlusFour” strategy to accelerate work on special eco­nomic zones (SEZs) under the China, Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC).

He announced this during his meeting here with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Gwadar Pro re­ported. The Minister presented the “OnePlusFour” strategy for accelerating Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the CPEC framework.

He informed the Chinese Ambassador that the gov­ernment of Pakistan aimed to align the 5Es Frame­work with the future developments under CPEC in Phase II. The 5Es framework comprises five key ar­eas including export-led growth: emphasizing the need to harness Pakistan’s potential in agriculture, industry, IT, mining, and manpower export to achieve export-led growth and address trade deficits.

The minister stated that under the OnePlusFour model, each SEZ in Pakistan would be partnered with one province from China; one industry group to develop specialised clusters within the SEZs; one SEZ from China to provide technical expertise, and a state-owned enterprise to spearhead SEZ de­velopment.

This collaborative framework would expedite the establishment and growth of SEZs in Pakistan, en­hancing their competitiveness and attractiveness to investors.

Discussions also centred on enhancing regional connectivity, with a special emphasis on critical in­frastructure projects like the Gwadar Port and the M-8 Motorway, which will enhance trade links and facilitate regional integration.

They re-affirmed their commitment to the strategic vision of CPEC, recognizing it as a cornerstone of bi­lateral cooperation.

