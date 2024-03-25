Govt making strategy to accelerate work on SEZs, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Ahsan Iqbal has said that the federal government will pursue “OnePlusFour” strategy to accelerate work on special economic zones (SEZs) under the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He announced this during his meeting here with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Gwadar Pro reported. The Minister presented the “OnePlusFour” strategy for accelerating Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the CPEC framework.
He informed the Chinese Ambassador that the government of Pakistan aimed to align the 5Es Framework with the future developments under CPEC in Phase II. The 5Es framework comprises five key areas including export-led growth: emphasizing the need to harness Pakistan’s potential in agriculture, industry, IT, mining, and manpower export to achieve export-led growth and address trade deficits.
The minister stated that under the OnePlusFour model, each SEZ in Pakistan would be partnered with one province from China; one industry group to develop specialised clusters within the SEZs; one SEZ from China to provide technical expertise, and a state-owned enterprise to spearhead SEZ development.
This collaborative framework would expedite the establishment and growth of SEZs in Pakistan, enhancing their competitiveness and attractiveness to investors.
Discussions also centred on enhancing regional connectivity, with a special emphasis on critical infrastructure projects like the Gwadar Port and the M-8 Motorway, which will enhance trade links and facilitate regional integration.
They re-affirmed their commitment to the strategic vision of CPEC, recognizing it as a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.