Grand Mufti of Bosnia & Herzegovina calls on Rector IIUI

ISLAMABAD - The esteemed Grand Mufti of the Islamic Community of Bos­nia and Herzegovina, Dr Husein ef Kavazovic called on Profes­sor Dr Samina Malik, Rector, In­ternational Islamic University, Islamabad at her office in the new campus of the university. During the meeting issues per­taining to expanding bilateral educational ties between IIUI, Bosnia and Herzegovinian uni­versities especially in the fields of Islamic studies, training of Aima, Jurisprudence and law were discussed, said a press re­lease here yesterday.

The grand Mufti appreciating the role of IIUI in serving the Muslim world said that there are a number of learned schol­ars, bureaucrats, Aima and re­searchers in Bosnia who have benefited from the IIUI. He said the university has close objec­tives akin to the Islamic studies faculties of the Bosnia and Her­zegovinian universities.

He also expressed appre­ciation for the deep bonds of friendship between the peo­ples of Bosnia and Pakistan. The grand Mufti was accom­panied by the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Emin Cohodarevic. It was agreed in the meeting that an MoU for the mutual cooperation in the field of education and ex­change of experiences shall be materialized soon to enhance these bilateral ties practically.

During the meeting, The IIUI Rector extended a warm wel­come to the Grand Mufti, ex­pressing heartfelt congratula­tions on his forthcoming receipt of the Sitare-e-Quaid-i-Azam Award on March 23rd, conferred by the President of Pakistan. She appraised him about the servic­es, role, vision and future goals of university as well as briefed about the faculties of the univer­sities in addition to the presence of international teachers and students. On the occasion, the Grand Mufti presented a rare manuscript of the Holy Quran, while the IIUI Rector presented a university souvenir to the es­teemed Grand Mufti.