Monday, March 25, 2024
HDA’s employees union demands unpaid salaries

APP
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Mehran Workers Union of Hyder­abad Development Authority (HDA) has decided to give a chance to the authori­ties to pay their salaries and pensions ahead of Easter and Eid celebrations, failing which they will resort to protest. A meeting of the union, chaired by its leader Muhammad Azam Rajput, Hus­sainabad decided that a delegation of the union would meet Director General HDA Zahid Hussain Shar to discuss the matter. The union’s leader said they would opt for protest if a satisfactory re­sponse was not received in that expect­ed meeting. Muhammad Aslam Abbassi, the union’s General Secretary, recalled that the employees of WASA owed 7 unpaid salaries and those of the HDA 5 unpaid salaries from their employers.

APP

