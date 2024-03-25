Monday, March 25, 2024
Hundreds of kidnapped Nigerian school students released

Agencies
March 25, 2024
ABUJA  -  The more than 250 school students seized by gun­men in a mass kidnapping in northwestern Nige­ria earlier this month have been released, the local governor said on Sunday. The kidnapping in Kuri­ga, Kaduna state on March 7 was one of the biggest such attacks in years and prompted a national out­cry over insecurity. “The abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed,” Kaduna state governor Uba Sani said in a statement that did not specify how they were freed. “This is indeed a day of joy,” he said, thanking the army, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national security adviser, and “all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children”. Gangs of criminals known locally as bandits have been blamed for the abductions. They routinely target communities, loot villages and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom in northwest and north-central Nigeria.

Agencies

