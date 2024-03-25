ICC pays tribute to Shaharyar Khan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has extended its heartfelt condolences following the death of Shaharyar Khan, the esteemed former head of Pakistan Cricket, who passed away at the age of 89.

Shaharyar Khan, whose career spanned both diplomacy and cricket administration, led the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with distinction during two tenures, from 2003 to 2006 and then from 2014 to 2017. His leadership extended beyond the national sphere as he also played a significant role on the ICC Board.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice reflected on Shaharyar Khan's passing. "The cricket community has lost a towering figure. Shaharyar's extensive contributions to the game have left an indelible mark. His diplomatic prowess was a key asset in his cricket administration roles, both within Pakistan and on the international stage as a valued member of the ICC Board."

Allardice continued: "The ICC extends its deepest sympathies to Shaharyar Khan's family, friends, and the Pakistan Cricket Board during this sorrowful time. His legacy in the cricketing world will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come."