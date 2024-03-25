Monday, March 25, 2024
ICC team arrives Pakistan to review Champions Trophy preparations

Web Sports Desk
2:30 PM | March 25, 2024
Sports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation on Monday reached Pakistan to review the arrangements for the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in February 2025.

According to the details, the ICC Event Operations team, including Senior Manager Sarah Edgar, and Manager Aoun Zaidi, landed in Karachi to review the arrangements for the Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to be held in Pakistan.

The ICC delegation will inspect various parts of the National Stadium in Karachi while the management of the stadium will brief the delegation regarding the arrangements for the upcoming tournament.

 The ICC delegation is also likely to meet representatives of law enforcement agencies.

The delegation will also visit Lahore and Rawalpindi stadiums in stages meanwhile, ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley will join the delegation during their visit in Rawalpindi.

Last year in December, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai.

According to a statement, the former PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall in the signing of the hosting rights to Pakistan at the ICC headquarters.

The PCB in its capacity has already intimated the government to provide foolproof security to visiting international teams for the Champions Trophy.

The former Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar in a recent meeting with the ex-chairman PCB Management Committee assured the security agencies’ cooperation in the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

For the unversed, ICC, in November 2021, announced a series of international cricket competitions for both men and men in the 2024–2031 cycle, which also features the 2025 and 2029 Champions Trophy editions.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be an eight-tournament and the structure will follow previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and final.

