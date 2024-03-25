IHC to hear PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals against conviction in cipher case today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear appeals filed by PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi against their conviction in the cipher case today.

A two-member bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq will conduct the hearing.

It maybe recalled that the court had sought a response from the advocate general regarding appointment of government lawyers.

On the other hand, the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi's appeal against sentences in the Toshakhana case will also be heard today.

United States Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu refuted the cipher allegations against him in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

He made this remark while testifying before a subcommittee of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, at a hearing titled ‘Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relationship’.

Lu was asked to give his assesment regarding the allegations against him by the PTI founder. Regarding the cipher case, he refuted the claim of the PTI founder and mentioned he did not have any role in the removal of the former premier from power.

He called the cipher issue a “conspiracy theory, lie and complete falsehood”. Meanwhile, Lu said the allegations against him over the last two years had led to regular death threats against him and his family.

“There is a line of acceptability and I think at times, some of the free speech has verged into threats of violence which is not acceptable in our society,” he added.