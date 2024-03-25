IMF chief urges China to boost growth with ‘pro-market reforms’

BEIJING - The head of the Internation­al Monetary Fund on Sunday called on China to implement “a comprehensive package of pro-market reforms” to boost a slug­gish economy beset by a hous­ing market crisis, low domestic demand and persistently high youth unemployment.

Chinese policy­makers have so far resisted calls to juice the econ­omy through massive govern­ment stimulus, instead stress­ing the need to pivot towards “high-quality” growth. Speaking at the China De­velopment Forum in Beijing on Sunday, IMF managing direc­tor Kristalina Georgieva said the “transition from high rates to high quality of growth is the right fork in road to take and China is determined to do so”.

The Bulgarian economist warned that “this transforma­tion would not be easy”, but ar­gued that “with a comprehensive package of pro-market reforms, China could grow considerably faster than a status quo scenario”, according to an official transcript of her speech. Beijing should take “decisive steps” to reduce the amount of unfinished housing and give more space for “market-based corrections” in the crucial but heavily indebted real-estate sector, Georgieva said. Authori­ties should also boost “the spend­ing power of individuals and families” by beefing up China’s pension system and tak­ing other steps to hone its vast social security appara­tus, she added. Georgieva also pushed China to strengthen “the business envi­ronment and (en­sure) a level playing field between private and state-owned enter­prises”, a long-standing demand of overseas business groups op­erating in the Asian nation.

Top Chinese politicians have been outwardly bullish on the economy, with Premier Li Qiang telling Sunday’s forum that Bei­jing would “take practical, ef­fective actions to promote high-quality development and inject positive energy... into the global economic recovery”. But GDP growth rates in China have been trending downwards for years, and Beijing this month set an annual target of “around five percent” -- significantly lower than the breakneck expansion rates that powered the coun­try’s meteoric rise to prosperity. Sunday’s forum was attended by some of the world’s highest-profile business figures, includ­ing Apple’s Tim Cook, who said he had enjoyed an “outstand­ing” meeting with Li.

“I think China’s really open­ing up, and I’m so happy to be here,” the CEO of the United States’ largest smartphone em­pire told a reporter from CGTN, according to a video posted on one of the state-run broadcast­er’s social media accounts. In separate comments published online by state broadcaster CCTV, Cook said Apple would keep increasing its investment in research and development in China. He added that Apple’s flagship mixed-reality head­set, the Vision Pro, would hit shelves in China by the end of this year, according to a social media post that carried his re­marks in Chinese translation only. Cook was in Shanghai to open a new Apple store this week, and on Friday discussed the company’s expansion plans in China with country’s com­merce minister, Wang Wentao.