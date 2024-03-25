With the emergence of AI and its awe-inspiring ramifications, the prominence of intellectualism and critical thinking has taken a back seat in our society. This trend is a matter of grave concern, not only for those in charge of academia but also for the creativity deficit pervading our society. Innovative ideas seem to have become scarce and spontaneous inspiration, a rarity.
Once upon a time, it was commendable for students and bibliophiles to frequent libraries, extracting knowledge from their repositories. However, over time, libraries have transformed into desolate, abandoned places, deemed off-limits and forbidden. This societal shift has detrimental implications, resulting in intellectual bankruptcy and a lack of critical thinking.
Our existing education system exacerbates this issue, prioritising memorisation and rote learning over critical development and problem-solving. The emphasis on rote learning has led to dismal performance by students, who struggle in competitive examinations due to a lack of critical analytical skills. This decline in academic excellence raises questions for policymakers regarding the deterioration of our education system and the direction it has taken.
To foster innovation and cultivate novel learning approaches, it is imperative for the newly elected government to overhaul our education system. This reform should bring it in line with global standards, emphasising critical thinking and problem-solving skills. By revamping this outdated system, we can nurture creativity and innovation, fostering intellectual and scholastic growth.
SAJJAD KHATTAK,
Attock.