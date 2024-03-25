Monday, March 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Intellectual bankruptcy

March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

With the emergence of AI and its awe-inspiring ramifica­tions, the prominence of intellectu­alism and critical thinking has taken a back seat in our society. This trend is a matter of grave concern, not only for those in charge of academia but also for the creativity deficit per­vading our society. Innovative ideas seem to have become scarce and spontaneous inspiration, a rarity.

Once upon a time, it was com­mendable for students and bib­liophiles to frequent libraries, ex­tracting knowledge from their repositories. However, over time, li­braries have transformed into deso­late, abandoned places, deemed off-limits and forbidden. This societal shift has detrimental implications, resulting in intellectual bankruptcy and a lack of critical thinking.

Our existing education system exacerbates this issue, prioritis­ing memorisation and rote learn­ing over critical development and problem-solving. The emphasis on rote learning has led to dismal per­formance by students, who strug­gle in competitive examinations due to a lack of critical analytical skills. This decline in academic ex­cellence raises questions for poli­cymakers regarding the deteriora­tion of our education system and the direction it has taken.

IMF chief urges China to boost growth with ‘pro-market reforms’

To foster innovation and cultivate novel learning approaches, it is im­perative for the newly elected gov­ernment to overhaul our education system. This reform should bring it in line with global standards, em­phasising critical thinking and prob­lem-solving skills. By revamping this outdated system, we can nurture creativity and innovation, fostering intellectual and scholastic growth.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1711259561.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024