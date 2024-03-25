Monday, March 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Irish PM-in-waiting Harris set to win party leadership

Irish PM-in-waiting Harris set to win party leadership
Agencies
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, International

ATHLONE  -  Irish prime minister-in-waiting Simon Harris’ path to the top job is expected to be cleared Sunday with his almost certain election as leader of governing party Fine Gael in Athlone. The 37-year-old stands uncontested in a party leadership election that follows the shock resignation of predecessor Leo Varadkar on Wednesday, a move pundits described as a “po­litical earthquake” in the EU member.

“After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job,” said Varadkar, 45.

“My reasons for stepping down now are per­sonal and political, but mainly political,” he added, without elaborating. Within hours, Harris had se­cured endorsements for a leadership bid from a majority of Fine Gael party colleagues, prompting his potential rivals to rule themselves out.

With nominations closing at 1300 GMT Sunday and no challengers likely to emerge, a party offi­cial is expected to declare Harris as winner later Sunday at a convention in Athlone, west of Dublin.

Utilising advanced seed technology, agri techniques can boost productivity

Harris is then slated to address the convention as new party leader, and de facto prime minister-in-waiting. With Fine Gael and its government co­alition partners Fianna Fail (centre-right) and the Green Party forming a majority in the Dail (Irish parliament), Harris will then be formally elected as premier on April 9 when the Dail returns from recess. Harris will become Ireland’s youngest ever “taoiseach” (pronounced “tee-shock” -- a Gaelic word for “chieftan” or “leader”) beating Varadkar who was 38 when he took the role in 2017.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1711259561.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024