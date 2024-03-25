Irish PM-in-waiting Harris set to win party leadership

ATHLONE - Irish prime minister-in-waiting Simon Harris’ path to the top job is expected to be cleared Sunday with his almost certain election as leader of governing party Fine Gael in Athlone. The 37-year-old stands uncontested in a party leadership election that follows the shock resignation of predecessor Leo Varadkar on Wednesday, a move pundits described as a “po­litical earthquake” in the EU member.

“After seven years in office, I am no longer the best person for that job,” said Varadkar, 45.

“My reasons for stepping down now are per­sonal and political, but mainly political,” he added, without elaborating. Within hours, Harris had se­cured endorsements for a leadership bid from a majority of Fine Gael party colleagues, prompting his potential rivals to rule themselves out.

With nominations closing at 1300 GMT Sunday and no challengers likely to emerge, a party offi­cial is expected to declare Harris as winner later Sunday at a convention in Athlone, west of Dublin.

Harris is then slated to address the convention as new party leader, and de facto prime minister-in-waiting. With Fine Gael and its government co­alition partners Fianna Fail (centre-right) and the Green Party forming a majority in the Dail (Irish parliament), Harris will then be formally elected as premier on April 9 when the Dail returns from recess. Harris will become Ireland’s youngest ever “taoiseach” (pronounced “tee-shock” -- a Gaelic word for “chieftan” or “leader”) beating Varadkar who was 38 when he took the role in 2017.