Israel-made Famine

Despite repeated warnings being issued at the highest level of the UN, no progress has been made in alleviating the pain of thousands of Palestinians who are being killed at the hands of Israel. To top this off, Israel has introduced a manmade famine into Gaza by blocking aid trucks from entering the embattled en­clave. The fact that convoys of aid trucks await outside borders, while construction machinery - to build the US-Israel port - contin­ues to flow into Gaza, shows the depths this atrocity is reaching.

Due to the challenges faced in delivering aid through land, the Western nations decided to airdrop supplies for their military ports. However, given their inefficiency, these are merely public­ity stunts. Whatever makes it to the ground, Israel continues to ensure that it does not reach the Palestinians. Look no further than the flour massacre in Gaza where Israel opened fire on Pal­estinians who were on their way to collect food supplies.

As rightly pointed out by the UN, Israel’s restriction on the en­try of humanitarian aid amounts to a war crime. Israel is using starvation as a method of war and many Palestinians have lost lives due to mere starvation. As Israel continues to conduct hos­tilities, the world witnesses a genocide disguised as self-defence against the attack on Israel by Hamas.

After the UN announced an imminent famine situation in Gaza, President Joe Biden instructed the military to set up a pier off Ga­za’s coast for humanitarian aid delivery. However, the construc­tion is expected to take 60 days and involve 1,000 troops, stay­ing offshore. While the construction machinery is allowed entry into Gaza, it is unclear as to why the US is not pressuring Israel to open land crossings for faster aid delivery. Aid delivery via land must take priority over construction material delivery but that does not seem to be the case.

The current state of famine in Gaza could have been easily avoided, yet doubts linger about the sincerity of efforts to swift­ly deliver humanitarian aid due to the longstanding alliance be­tween the US and Israel. It is baffling to understand why the pas­sage of construction machinery is given priority over the passage of aid troops, signalling that everyone involved in this blockage of food is complicit in this heinous genocide.