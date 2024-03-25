Monday, March 25, 2024
Karachi congestion

March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Through this column in your es­teemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to a pressing concern that affects the daily lives of countless residents in Karachi: traffic congestion resulting from overpopulation. As a resident my­self, I have experienced firsthand the challenges posed by congested roads and gridlocked intersections. Karachi, being one of the most pop­ulous cities in Pakistan, is grappling with the consequences of rapid ur­banisation and unchecked popu­lation growth, which has led to a strain on our infrastructure, par­ticularly our road networks. This results in significant disruptions to daily routines and productivity and poses health and safety risks.

To address this issue, we need sub­stantial investment in transportation infrastructure, including the expan­sion of public transit systems and effective traffic management strat­egies. Additionally, urban planning initiatives must prioritise sustain­able development practices to man­age population growth effectively. By raising awareness and advocating for practical solutions, we can work towards creating a more livable and sustainable city for all Karachiites. 

SYEDA NABEEHA IRFAN,

Karachi.

