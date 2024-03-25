Karachi congestion

Through this column in your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention to a pressing concern that affects the daily lives of countless residents in Karachi: traffic congestion resulting from overpopulation. As a resident myself, I have experienced firsthand the challenges posed by congested roads and gridlocked intersections. Karachi, being one of the most populous cities in Pakistan, is grappling with the consequences of rapid urbanisation and unchecked population growth, which has led to a strain on our infrastructure, particularly our road networks. This results in significant disruptions to daily routines and productivity and poses health and safety risks.
To address this issue, we need substantial investment in transportation infrastructure, including the expansion of public transit systems and effective traffic management strategies. Additionally, urban planning initiatives must prioritise sustainable development practices to manage population growth effectively. By raising awareness and advocating for practical solutions, we can work towards creating a more livable and sustainable city for all Karachiites.
SYEDA NABEEHA IRFAN,
Karachi.