Karachi ex-cop killed by sons over inheritance dispute: police

KARACHI - Karachi police on Sunday arrested a man suspected of killing his father – an ex-cop over an inheritance dispute, citing police.

The case is pertaining to the death of Saleem Ansari, a retired cop, who was found dead under mysterious circum­stances inside his home a day earlier. According to police, one of Ansari’s sons identified as Salman was arrested while the other Imran, a serving police cop, is at large. Police claimed that the apprehended son has confessed to choking his father to death and then setting the body on fire to turn the crime scene into an accident. Meanwhile, a first information re­port was registered at the Soldier Bazaar police station against the two brothers suspected of killing their father. Police raised suspicions over the ex-cop’s death a day earlier as no evidence of a short circuit was reported that could have resulted in igniting the fire in the apart­ment. According to Karachi police, the postmortem report of the body revealed that the retired cop was killed. The vic­tim’s sons had declined to perform a post­mortem of the body. According to police, the neighbours, including the deceased’s son and his family, did not report screams or calls for help from the ex-cop.

TWO SANITATION WORKERS DIE AFTER INHALING TOXIC GASES IN SEWER

Two sanitation workers died after in­haling toxic gases in a manhole of a pri­vate firm located in the industrial area of Port Qasim, police said. The Bin Qasim police said that two labourers went in­side a sewer to clean it. However, they became unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes accumulated in the manhole. They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Chhipa Welfare Organisation identified the victims as 26-year-old Amjad Akhtar and 24-year-old Qadeer Naeem. Earlier in January, two sanitation workers had met a similar fate in Gulistan-i-Jauhar while cleaning the sewerage line of a housing complex near Habib University. The latest incident highlighted safety concerns for sanitation workers as officials said in almost every case the sanitation workers had entered the underground sewer or tank without wearing proper safety gear.

Labour bodies and rights activists have long been stressing the need of using ma­chines and equipment in order to eliminate manual cleaning of sew­erage lines and gutters and where manual work is necessary calling for provision of safety equipment and precautions.

MAN WOUNDED BY ROBBERS

A young man was shot at and wounded by armed robbers near UP Mor, police said. The Sir Syed police said Muhammad Sani Qureshi, 20, was inter­cepted by the muggers who held him at gunpoint and demanded his cell phone and cash. When he resisted, the robbers shot him and rode away. He was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treat­ment, the police said.