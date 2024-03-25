Karachi Traffic Police ordered not to issue challans from 5pm till Iftar

Karachi Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ahmed Nawaz in his latest directives ordered against issuing challans to the commuters rushing home from 5pm till the time of iftar for the ongoing month of Ramadan.



He ordered all the traffic cops deputed in the metropolis to keep the flow of traffic smooth to ensure that the citizens out on the roads reach home on time to break fast.

The DIG directed that the people commuting with family should be allowed to go with a warning instead of a challan.



Instead, the traffic cops have been directed to focus on violation of one way, which at times becomes the biggest cause of road accidents and disruption of the flow of traffic.

DIG Nawaz said that the rickshaw, car, and motorcycle parking should be avoided at turning points.

“Officers without body-worn cameras will not issue challans. Traffic officers and cops will not stand on the roads together and they will ensure strict compliance with fast lane at Sharea Faisal, directing the motorcyclists to keep in by-lane,” the official stated.

Moreover, he directed the traffic officials to designate time for car lifting, which will be done only in case of double parking or illegal parking. The DIG warned of departmental action against officers found misbehaving with citizens.