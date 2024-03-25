Monday, March 25, 2024
Man shot dead by robbers in Karachi

March 25, 2024
KARACHI   -   A man was shot dead on Sunday over resisting robbery in sector five area of North Karachi. According to a private news channel, two suspected rob­bers entered a shop situated in the North Karachi area to commit robbery. According to the police, the incident happened when the shop­keeper resisted the robbery. On which, the robbers re­sorted to opening fire killing on 25 year old Abdul Rahman on the spot before fleeing the scene. Police teams reached the spot and start the search of the site and found four 9MM shells from the spot. The police lodged the first information report and start further investigation.

