Maritime Minister highlights PQA’s role in country’s economy

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Maritime Af­fairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Sun­day visited Port Qasim Authority and held meetings with PQA offi­cers. The Minister highlighted the important role of the Port Qasim Authority in country’s economic progress. The chairman Port Qa­sim Authority Rear Admiral (r) Syed Hassan Nasir Shah and other officers briefed the Minister about the mandate and the day to day af­fairs of the Authority.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said Asia was progressing ahead on a fast track as compared to other regions of the world but unfortunately Pakistan has left be­hind and unable to reap the fruits of this progress. He urged upon the stake-holders to play role in the re­vival of the economy.

Qaiser Shaikh also cited China’s example of bringing 60 million population out of poverty level and suggested that such efforts are needed for the revival of our econ­omy. As many as 95 million people are still below poverty line here in our country, he deplored. The min­ister informed the audience about the industrial zones being charted out in PQA where multinational companies can establish world class Industries.

In order to boost trade, he told that dredging of the channels is being completed and berths are also being updated to facilitate the large ships at the port. In addition to this, other projects such as ter­minals, industrial zones, berths, additional channel are also under consideration for the revival of economy through this port.