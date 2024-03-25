Monday, March 25, 2024
Mehfil-e-Mushaira held in Bahawalpur

Agencies
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

BAHAWALPUR   -   A cer­emony was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council here in connection with ‘Me­hfil-e-Muhshaira’ (Poetry gather­ing) here on Sunday. The ceremony was organised at the auditorium of Bahawalpur Arts Council. Re­nowned poets including Prof-Dr Nawaz Kawash, Dr. Asim Saqlain, Imran Ali Awan, Atif Naseer, Khur­ram Pirzada, Khalid Mahbood, Inam-Ul-Haque Rashid, A.R Saghar, Tahir Ghotia, Afzaal Hashim, Im­ran Azfar, Mahar Nasir, Dr. Iftikhar, Mohsin Dost, Imran Ghotia, Faisal, Aslam Javed and others presented their poems and ghazals. The po­ets also recited Naat. They also presented poetry related to Paki­stan Day. Director, Bahawalpur, Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain was also present on the occasion.

Agencies

