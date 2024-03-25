Monday, March 25, 2024
Minister offers condolences to family of kite string victim

Our Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  Minister of Human Rights & Parliamentary Af­fairs Punjab, Khalil Tahir Sandhu Sunday reached the house of Asif who had died from kite string in Samanabad. He offered condolences to Ashfaq, father of the youth. The minister said that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif had taken strict notice of the incident and sought a report from the de­partment concerned. “However, I will talk to the CM about taking care of the bereaved family.”

He said that those involved in the business of sale and purchase of kites and chemical string would not be spared. He termed the loss of life of a youth due to kite string a big tragedy. Earlier, Sandhu was accorded a warm welcome by scores of Muslim League workers and Christian commu­nity leaders on his nomination for senator when he reached his residence on Saturday night.

Addressing the workers, he said that inflation is a big challenge which the government has accept­ed. The minister said the PNL-N was taking practi­cal measures to steer the country out of the crisis and provide relief to the common people. Khalil Tahir was optimistic that the country’s economy would be stable soon, adding that the PML-N lead­ership had offered him a senator seat for which he was very thankful.

2 PTI leaders misused $2m party donations against Pak institutions

Our Staff Reporter

