Minorities demand amendment in Succession Act 1925

PESHAWAR - The minority communities while highlighting challenges they face in fulfilment of religious obligation of equal dis­tribution of assets among family members of deceased due to lack of inheritance laws for Non-Mus­lim citizens, have demanded protection of their basic rights through enactment of Succession Act 1925 with amendments.

The demand was made during a media briefing by office-bear­ers of National Lobbying Delega­tion (NLD) for Minority Rights, a group of writers, members of civil society organisations, rights activ­ists, journalists and lawyers who promote rights of non-Muslim Pa­kistani citizens guaranteed in the Constitution.

NLD office-bearers including its focal person, Haroon Sarab Diyal, Romana Bashir, Dr Kalyan Singh, Shezad Francis and Habqooq were present in the briefing.

“The Succession Act, 1925 pro­vides rules for both intestate and testate succession, ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of property among the legal heirs of a deceased person,” said Haroon Sarab Diyal.

However, the implementation of the Succession Act, 1925 faces several challenges such as cultur­al factors, lack of awareness and lengthy legal processes that hin­der the realisation of the rights of heirs especially women and mi­norities, he added.

“A well-functioning and updat­ed Succession Act, 1925 is essen­tial for promoting justice, certain­ty and the protection of rights in matters of inheritance and succes­sion in Pakistan,” suggests Romana Bashir, a seasoned peace activist.

Further strengthening of the le­gal system is also required to ad­dress the specific needs and is­sues of the Christian and Hindu communities who constitute the largest religious minorities in the country, she continued.

National Lobbying Delegation (NLD) for Minority Rights mem­bers also made some suggestions to improve the legal system for in­heritance and succession matters.

“An awareness campaign is re­quired to sensitize the members of Christian community, clergy and revenue officers about the laws and framework available for distribution of inheritance of the Christian community,” they sug­gested.

Adding that the section 29 to 49 of the Succession Act, 1925 pro­vides a comprehensive framework for distribution of inheritance of persons belonging to Christian community and discusses in detail the respective shares of all the legal heirs, while the community mem­bers, clergy and other represent­atives have very little knowledge about the laws and framework.

The also submitted that for Hin­du community, the existing law does not provide any uniform mechanism for the distribution of inheritance among the heirs.

A special law regulating the in­heritance and succession mat­ters of persons belonging to Hindu community be drafted, keeping in view the examples of neighbouring countries where Hindus are resid­ing in large population and their Succession Act, 1956 is amended and in implementation phase.

The proposed law should be drafted after consultation with ju­rists, clergy and community rep­resentatives in Pakistan to ensure that if reflects the needs and aspi­rations of the Hindu community, they added.

NLD members urged the gov­ernment to resolve these issues accordingly as because of lack of Inheritance Laws for Non-Muslim citizens.