Mohammad Amir ‘available’ to represent Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE - Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir on Sunday announced taking his retirement back from international cricket and declared himself available for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to run from June 2 in the USA and the West Indies. Amir took to his official X, formerly Twitter, account and shared his deci­sion to reconsider his retire­ment after ‘positive discus­sions’ with PCB officials. “I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions,” posted Amir. “There have been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they re­spectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and we’ll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcom­ing T20WC. “I want to do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has al­ways been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations.”