Monday, March 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mohammad Amir ‘available’ to represent Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir on Sunday announced taking his retirement back from international cricket and declared himself available for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to run from June 2 in the USA and the West Indies. Amir took to his official X, formerly Twitter, account and shared his deci­sion to reconsider his retire­ment after ‘positive discus­sions’ with PCB officials. “I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions,” posted Amir. “There have been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they re­spectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and we’ll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcom­ing T20WC. “I want to do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has al­ways been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations.”

Utilising advanced seed technology, agri techniques can boost productivity

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1711259561.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024