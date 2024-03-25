Moscow mourns as concert hall death toll rises to 137

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin lit a candle Sunday in memory of victims of the deadly attack at the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow region on Friday. Putin also expressed deep condolences following the Moscow shooting, calling it a “barbaric terror­ist act” in a video statement released Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Sunday a day of na­tional mourning for the 137 victims in Friday’s attack on a Moscow concert hall. Putin vowed to punish the perpe­trators and expressed condo­lences to those who lost loved ones. “The whole country, our whole people, mourns with you,” he said. The attack is Rus­sia’s deadliest in two decades. The deadly attack came barely a week after Putin secured his fifth presidential term. A large-scale terror attack is damaging for a leader who portrays him­self as someone able to guar­antee order.

The Russian Investigative Committee has updated the death toll in the Crocus City at­tack to 137. In a statement re­leased online, the committee said “the bodies of 137 peo­ple have been found at the site of the terrorist attack, three of which are children.”

The committee added that 62 bodies have been identified so far. “For the remaining vic­tims, genetic examinations are being carried out to establish their identities,” the statement said. “The investigation of the crime scene continues.”

Procedures to identify those killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow region on Friday have begun, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the city’s Department of Health had said on Sunday.

Such procedures are taking place at the Moscow Forensic Medical Examination Bureau where relatives of the victims have been invited in advance, according to RIA.

RIA added that the depart­ment said molecular genetic examination may be required in some cases, given the com­plexity of the procedure, which will take at least two weeks.

UK Chancellor of the Exche­quer Jeremy Hunt told Brit­ish broadcaster Sky News that the UK government has “very little confidence in anything the Russian government says” with regards to the Kremlin’s claim that Ukraine was some­how involved in the Moscow Crocus City attack on Friday.

On Saturday, Russian Pres­ident Vladimir Putin said in an address that the four at­tackers had tried to escape to Ukraine “where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border.” “We know that they are creating a smokescreen of pro­paganda to defend an utter­ly evil invasion of Ukraine. But, that doesn’t mean that it’s not a tragedy when innocent people lose their lives, when you have horrible bombings,” he said.

Hunt went on to say he takes “what the Russian govern­ment says with an enormous pinch of salt… after what we have seen from them over the last few years.” Huge crowds of people are currently lining up in the rain to place flowers at a memorial outside the Cro­cus City Hall in Moscow region where 137 people were killed during a terror attack on Fri­day, a CNN team on the ground reported Sunday.

Members of the clergy are also paying their respects and have initiated prayers which crowds joining in the sing­ing. Hundreds of flowers and a group of white balloons were left near the memorial.