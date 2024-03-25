Mountaineer Naila Kiani bestowed with the esteemed 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz' award

Naila Kiani, the courageous and renowned mountaineer, continues to shine in the spotlight with her remarkable achievements. Recently, she added another feather to her already decorated cap by receiving the highest civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, from the President of Pakistan on March 23 at Aiwan-e-Sadar, Islamabad.

Naila Kiani stands as a trailblazer in the field of mountaineering, having achieved numerous milestones that set her apart. Notably, she holds the distinction of being the first and only Pakistani woman climber to conquer 10 peaks above 8,000 meters only in an incredible two years period, making her the fastest Pakistani climber. Furthermore, she stands alone as the only Pakistani climber to ascend seven of these towering peaks within a timeframe of less than six months, a feat achieved by only nine other climbers in the world.

Among her conquests are the majestic peaks of Mount Everest (8,848 meters) in 2023, K2 (8,611 meters) in 2022, Lhotse (8,516 meters) in 2023, Nanga Parbat (8,126 meters) in 2023, Manaslu (8,163 meters) in 2023, Annapurna (8,091 meters) in 2023, Broad Peak (8,051 meters) in 2023, Gasherbrum II (8,035 meters) in 2021, Gasherbrum I (8,080 meters) in 2022, and Cho Oyu (8,188 meters) in 2023.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award. Such kind of recognition gives hope and confidence not only to me but to all aspiring female athletes. This recognition fuels my passion for mountaineering even more, and I am inspired to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in my future endeavors and give back to help others too," said Naila Kiani.

Having transitioned from a former aerospace engineer, banker, and boxer to a high-achieving mountaineer, this dedicated mother of two epitomizes the spirit of pursuing the extraordinary. Her courageous decision to tackle the world's highest mountains stands as a powerful testament to the notion that with courage and hard work, every challenge is surmountable.

Abdul Razak Dawood, the President of the Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation, said: “We are immensely proud to have been part of Naila Kiani’s outstanding journey, and we wholeheartedly congratulate our BARD fellow on this well-deserved recognition. Her achievement in receiving the Sitara-e-Imtiaz reflects her dedication and perseverance in mountaineering.

“Kiani's determination and passion continue to inspire us all, and we eagerly anticipate more individuals stepping forward to make their mark and illuminate the path ahead. Together, let us celebrate this big achievement and strive to create more opportunities for greatness in the world of sports,” he added.

Undeterred by past triumphs, Kiani has set her sights even higher, articulating her ambition to scale all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters within the next two years. Her determination and relentless commitment to her passion serve as inspiration to aspiring mountaineers worldwide.

The BARD Foundation is an initiative undertaken by Bilquis & Abdul Razak Dawood to help talented individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields. The objective of the Foundation is to develop individuals, with a special emphasis on skills.