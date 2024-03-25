Monday, March 25, 2024
MPA inaugurates ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign

Our Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt formally inaugurated the plantation campaign “Plant for Pakistan” by planting saplings in Sha­hab-ud-Din Park.

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, CEO Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, former Direc­tor Local Government Abdul Hameed Qasim, Chaudhry Saifullah, Sheikh Nasir, Superintendent Park and Horticulture Author­ity (PHA) Bao Shaukat, Su­pervisor Naveed Iqbal and Coordinator PP-47 Mohsin Abbas were also present.

PML-N MPA Muham­mad Manshaullah Butt said that planting trees is a religious and moral duty of all of us. He said that in order to eliminate envi­ronmental pollution and prevent climate change, trees should be planted as much as possible and the care of the trees is also very important.

Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had reiterated her commitment to improve the quality of municipal services and afforestation as her priorities.

The PML-N MPA said that the tree is a gift of na­ture and it has profound and positive effects on hu­man life.

Our Staff Reporter

