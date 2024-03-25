NASA touts space research in anti-cancer fight

WASHINGTON - Experiments in the weightless envi­ronment of space have led to “crazy progress” in the fight against cancer, NASA officials said at a recent event highlighting an important and per­sonal initiative of US President Joe Biden. Space is “a unique place for research,” astronaut Frank Rubio said at the event in Washington. The 48-year-old, a physician and former military helicopter pilot, conducted cancer research during his recent mission to the International Space Station (ISS), orbiting some 400 kilo­meters (250 miles) above the Earth’s surface. Not only do cells there age more rapidly, speeding up research, their structures are also described as “purer.” “They all don’t clump to­gether (as they do) on Earth because of gravity. They are suspended in space,” enabling better analysis of their molecular structures, NASA chief Bill Nelson told AFP in an inter­view. Research conducted in space can help make cancer drugs more effective, Nelson added. Pharma­ceutical giant Merck has conducted research on the ISS with Keytruda, an anti-cancer drug that patients now receive intravenously. Its key ingredient is difficult to transform into a liquid. One solution is crys­tallization, a process often used in drug manufacturing. In 2017, Merck conducted experiments to see if the crystals would form more rapidly in space than on Earth. Nelson used two pictures to demonstrate the dif­ference. The first showed a blurry, transparent spot. But on the second, a large number of clear gray spots had emerged. That photo showed that smaller, more uniform crystals were forming in space -- and “form­ing better,” Nelson said. Thanks to such research, researchers will be able to make a drug that can be ad­ministered by injection in a doctor’s office instead of through long and painful chemotherapy treatments, he added. Merck identified tech­niques that can help it imitate the effects of these crystals on Earth as it works to develop a drug that can be stored at room temperature. Still, it can take years between research in space and the wide availability of a drug developed there.