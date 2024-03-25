Monday, March 25, 2024
Nawaz, Maryam condole family of youth killed by kite string in Faisalabad

Web Desk
7:33 PM | March 25, 2024
National

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday visited the family of a young man, Asif, who died last week after his throat was slashed by a kite twine.

Both Nawaz and Maryam expressed condolences to the family for this tragic loss.

Last Saturday, Chief Minister Maryam took immediate action after the incident, ordering a province-wide crackdown on kite-flying.

Prior to visiting the deceased youth's family, Maryam convened a high-level meeting at Faisalabad International Airport, attended by MPAs, PML-N leaders and law enforcement officials.

Similar to other parts of Punjab, authorities in Faisalabad are conducting a crackdown on kite and string manufacturers.

