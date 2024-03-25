New gunfire hits Haiti capital as locals wait for talks progress

PORTAUPRINCE - Heavy gunfire erupted early Sun­day in the Haitian capital as resi­dents, already enduring chaotic violence and grave food short­ages, waited for word of progress in forming a transitional govern­ment meant to restore stability.

Residents contacted by AFP said armed criminals had at­tacked a base of the Departmen­tal Operation and Intervention Brigade (BOID), a rapid-response force, in the Fort National neigh­borhood of Port-au-Prince.

Another specialized unit in the capital area, the Motorized Inter­vention Brigade (BIM), was also attacked, locals said. The scenes of chaos played out as the impover­ished Caribbean country contin­ued a tense wait for the establish­ment of a transitional government -- part of a deal that brought the promised resignation of unpopu­lar Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

A video meeting set for Satur­day afternoon between members of a presidential transitional council, representing a range of Haitian society, with representa­tives of the Caribbean Communi­ty (CARICOM) was delayed until Monday, according to an official close to the council. The council members met among themselves Saturday morning, but were un­able to reach an agreement on how the body will function.

Henry agreed on March 11 to resign when the council is in place, but negotiations over its forma­tion have been slow despite pres­sure from neighboring Caribbean countries and the United States. The council is meant to name an interim prime minister to oversee the country’s first elections since 2016. The political chaos and street violence are taking place against a backdrop of increasingly desperate hunger. Farhan Haq, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said roughly half the Hai­tian population faces “crisis or worse levels of acute food insecu­rity.” Haiti has been rocked by vio­lence since late February, when the country’s gangs launched a coordinated offensive, raiding a prison and releasing thousands of inmates as they demanded Henry resign. Amid the sharply worsen­ing conditions, more than 33,000 people have fled the capital area in the past two weeks, accord­ing to the UN International Or­ganization for Migration. A state of emergency has been declared in the capital region until April, while an overnight curfew has been prolonged until Tuesday, the prime minister’s office said.