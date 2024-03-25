Monday, March 25, 2024
OGRA winds up hearing on SNGPL 155% hike plea in gas tariff

OGRA winds up hearing on SNGPL 155% hike plea in gas tariff
Web Desk
2:37 PM | March 25, 2024
National

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday concluded its hearing on SNGPL plea seeking 155% hike in gas tariff.

Chairman OGRA has said that any decision with regard to the gas price will come into force from July 1st.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd, which supplies gas to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, has requested to the OGRA for 155 percent hike in its gas tariff.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and the APTMA have termed further hike in the gas tariff as cruel and vehemently opposed it.

They argued that the Sui Northern Gas should curtail its expenditures and pleaded to the regulator to reject the gas company’s demand and disallow gas companies to plunder the consumers.

If the OGRA approves the gas tariff, the decision will come into force from July 1st. If a consumer currently paying 100 rupees, would have to pay Rs 600 in gas bill, whereas the gas bill of the consumers currently paying 600 rupees, would hike to 1500 rupees.

ICC team arrives Pakistan to review Champions Trophy preparations

Chairman OGRA Masroor Ahmed Khan has said that any decision on the gas price will come into force from July 1st. “It is not necessary that the gas price as much increases as being speculated by the media”.

