An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bails to Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Seemabia Tahir in May 9 cases.

ATC judge Ijaz Asif heard the case and granted them the bails.

On March 18, the Lahore Special Anti-Terrorism Court granted interim bails to Omar Ayub Khan till April 20 in five cases.

Earlier, on March 15, the Islamabad ATC had extended the interim bail of Ayub till April 16 in May 9 cases.