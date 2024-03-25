Monday, March 25, 2024
Pakistan’s exports to China up nearly 5pc in Jan-Feb

APP
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Business

BEIJING   -   Pakistan’s exports to China exceeded $468 million in January and February this year, ac­cording to the data from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC), said Ghulam Qadir, Invest­ment and Trade Counsel­lor of the Embassy of Paki­stan in China. Pakistan’s exports to China increased by 4.96% year-on-year in January-February 2024, ac­cording to the GACC figures received by Pakistan, he told China Economic Net (CEN). Pakistan’s exports stood at $468.47 million in the first two months of 2024, up nearly 5 percent from $446.31 million in the same months of the previous year. He mentioned that there is a high demand for Pakistani textiles, leather products, seafood, and agricultural products in China, leading Pakistani exporters to capi­talize on this opportunity to boost their exports to China.

APP

