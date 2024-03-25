Pakistan wants to promote trade with Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sunday said that it will promote trade and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan amid troubled ties.
The relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has often been likened to that of cousins, intertwined yet fraught with complexities.
The recent air raids launched by Pakistan into Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of terrorist groups, have not only added a new layer of uncertainty but have also floodlit the intricate dynamics at play.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering trade and people-to-people connections with Afghanistan. “Secretary Commerce Khurrum Agha will undertake a 2-day visit to Afghanistan on Monday (25 March 2024) to discuss trade related matters. Pakistan remains committed to promoting trade and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan,” she said.
The recent strategic strikes by Pakistan came on the heels of a deadly attack on a military checkpost, resulting in casualties on both sides of the border. The Pakistani government, in its official statement, underscored the persistent threat posed by groups such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and their alleged use of Afghan territory as a base for launching attacks. The situation was further complicated by the historical cross-border actions with Iran, where a tit-for-tat exchange of attacks took place earlier in the year. This episode, while temporarily resolved through diplomatic channels, served as a cautionary tale for Pakistan’s current stance. Pakistan’s significant leverage, including its status as Afghanistan’s largest trading partner and host to millions of Afghan refugees, presents a delicate balancing act. The recent drive to repatriate Afghan refugees, amidst escalating tensions, further underscores the fragile nature of the relationship. The path forward for Pakistan and Afghanistan requires a nuanced approach that balances security concerns with the imperative of fostering stable and mutually beneficial relations.