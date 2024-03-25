Monday, March 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan wants to promote trade with Afghanistan: FO

Secretary Commerce to visit Afghanistan today

Pakistan wants to promote trade with Afghanistan: FO
Our Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Sunday said that it will pro­mote trade and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan amid troubled ties.

The relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has often been lik­ened to that of cousins, intertwined yet fraught with complexities.

The recent air raids launched by Pakistan into Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of terrorist groups, have not only added a new layer of uncer­tainty but have also floodlit the intri­cate dynamics at play.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mum­taz Zahra Baloch reiterated Paki­stan’s commitment to fostering trade and people-to-people connections with Afghanistan. “Secretary Com­merce Khurrum Agha will undertake a 2-day visit to Afghanistan on Mon­day (25 March 2024) to discuss trade related matters. Pakistan remains committed to promoting trade and people-to-people ties with Afghani­stan,” she said.

2 PTI leaders misused $2m party donations against Pak institutions

The recent strategic strikes by Pak­istan came on the heels of a deadly at­tack on a military checkpost, result­ing in casualties on both sides of the border. The Pakistani government, in its official statement, underscored the per­sistent threat posed by groups such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Paki­stan (TTP) and their alleged use of Afghan territory as a base for launching attacks. The situation was further complicated by the his­torical cross-border ac­tions with Iran, where a tit-for-tat exchange of attacks took place earlier in the year. This episode, while tempo­rarily resolved through diplomatic channels, served as a caution­ary tale for Pakistan’s current stance. Paki­stan’s significant lever­age, including its status as Afghanistan’s larg­est trading partner and host to millions of Af­ghan refugees, presents a delicate balancing act. The recent drive to re­patriate Afghan refu­gees, amidst escalating tensions, further under­scores the fragile na­ture of the relationship. The path forward for Pakistan and Afghani­stan requires a nuanced approach that balances security concerns with the imperative of fos­tering stable and mutu­ally beneficial relations.

PCT&VI rolls out hotel management internship in Gwadar

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1711320082.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024