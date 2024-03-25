Maxwell’s equations, developed between 1861 and 1862 by Physicist James Clerk Max­well, revolutionised our understand­ing of electro­magnetism. They comprise four fun­damental equations that mathematical­ly describe the be­havior of electric and magnetic fields. These equations not only pre­dicted the existence of electromagnetic waves, in­cluding light, but also provided a framework for modern physics and technology. Today, Maxwell’s equations underpin the functioning of countless devices we rely on daily, from smartphones to com­puters. They form the basis for wireless communi­cation, power generation and distribution, and the design of electronic circuits.