Monday, March 25, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Just because something doesn’t do what you planned it to do doesn’t mean it’s useless.” –Thomas Edison

Past in Perspective
March 25, 2024
March 25, 2024

Maxwell’s equations, developed between 1861 and 1862 by Physicist James Clerk Max­well, revolutionised our understand­ing of electro­magnetism. They comprise four fun­damental equations that mathematical­ly describe the be­havior of electric and magnetic fields. These equations not only pre­dicted the existence of electromagnetic waves, in­cluding light, but also provided a framework for modern physics and technology. Today, Maxwell’s equations underpin the functioning of countless devices we rely on daily, from smartphones to com­puters. They form the basis for wireless communi­cation, power generation and distribution, and the design of electronic circuits.

