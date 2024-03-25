PCB names 29 players for fitness camp in Kakul

we

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday named 29 players for fitness camp in military camp Kakul, Abbottabad.

As per details, the Cricket Board (PCB) today announced that 29 players will undergo a fitness camp in Kakul.

The camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, is strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments, including the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

The camp is scheduled to commence on March 26 and will conclude on April 8. The players will report to the camp later today.

The camp will focus on team building and aims to enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead.

Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership and strategic thinking and overall performance on the field.

Players list:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir

It is peritinent to mention here that a day after all-rounder Imad Wasim reversed his decision to retire from Twenty20 international (T20I) cricket, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir also announced taking his retirement back from international cricket and declared himself available for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions,” posted Amir.