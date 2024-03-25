PCT&VI rolls out hotel management internship in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD - The Pak-Chi­na Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI) has started a two-month first batch internship for the students of the Hotel Management in Gwadar.

To bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, the students will be undergoing inten­sive training at two prominent hotels “Pearl Continental Hotel (PC)” and “Chi­na Business Centre” (CBC) in Gwadar.

These hospitality industry institu­tions have graciously opened their doors to our budding hoteliers, provid­ing them with a platform to observe, learn, and grow, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.

PCT&VI official told Gwadar Pro that under the guidance of Mutasam Iqbal, Instructor of Hotel Management, the students have embarked on a journey to gain firsthand experience in the hos­pitality industry.

This internship programme is an im­portant milestone for Pak China Tech­nical and Vocational Institute. The students will be exposed to various de­partments within the hospitality in­dustry, including housekeeping, front office operations, food and beverage service, and culinary arts.

This comprehensive approach en­sures a holistic understanding of hotel management principles and practices.

With the help of the Chinese grant, PCTVI was constructed at the cost of Rs10 million.

It was gifted and handed over by the Chinese government to GPA in Septem­ber 2021 with an intent to train, pre­pare and equip the youth of Gwadar with skill-sets to the future needs of Gwadar port, Free zones, smart city, new international airport and other CPEC projects pertaining to commerce, marine industry, market-based busi­nesses, modern fish practices, real-es­tate, tourism, construction and hospi­tality and other allied industries.

This PCTVI possesses 7,350 square meters as a total floor area compris­ing teaching buildings, training work­shops, multi-function halls and dormi­tories for students and faculty.