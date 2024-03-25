Monday, March 25, 2024
Pharma, textile sectors of Pakistan hold vast scope for bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan

Agencies
March 25, 2024
LAHORE   -  Head of Regional Development and In­vestment Attractive Department of Na­tional Investment Agency Kyrgyzstan Bikulon Damirbek Sunday said the phar­maceutical and textile sectors of Paki­stan hold vast scope for bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan, having a wide array of opportunities for economic cooperation between the two Muslim countries.

It was stated by him while talking to a Pak trade delegation led by Meher Kashif You­nis, an honorary Consul currently visiting Kyrgyz to explore the potentials of enhanc­ing bilateral trade. He said Pakistan’s phar­maceutical sector is one of the largest in the Islamic world, with a diverse range of prod­ucts catering to both domestic and interna­tional markets. Its pharmaceutical compa­nies have developed expertise in producing high-quality generic drugs, which could ad­dress Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare needs. By ex­ploring partnerships and collaborations in this sector, Kyrgyzstan could gain access to affordable medicines while Pakistan could expand its market presence in Central Asia.

Bikulon said exploring the vast scope of Pakistan’s pharmaceuticals and textile in­dustry in Kyrgyzstan requires concerted efforts from both governments to facili­tate trade and investment. This could in­volve initiatives such as trade delegations, joint ventures, and the establishment of trade agreements to create a conducive environment for business collaboration. He said enhancing connectivity through improved transportation links and lo­gistical infrastructure would further fa­cilitate trade between the two countries. Investments in transportation corridors and border facilitation measures would reduce trade barriers and enhance the ef­ficiency of cross-border trade.

Meher Kashif Younis speaking on the oc­casion said leveraging the strengths of Paki­stan’s pharmaceuticals and textile industry in Kyrgyzstan offers a significant opportuni­ty to strengthen bilateral trade and deepen economic ties. By tapping into each other’s potential and fostering collaboration, Paki­stan and Kyrgyzstan can unlock new av­enues for economic growth and prosperity, he added. He said Pakistan’s textile industry is a cornerstone of its economy, accounting for a significant portion of its exports.

