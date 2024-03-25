PM reconstitutes ECC with Aurangzeb as its chief

ISLAMABAD - While reversing his ear­lier decision, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has withdrawn his name as chairman Economic Coordination Commit­tee (ECC) of the Cabinet, and appointed Finance Minister to lead the ECC.

Within less than 48 hours, Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif has reconstituted the ECC of the Cabinet and reversed his ear­lier division of placing the Prime Minister as Chairman of the ECC, said a notification is­sued here. “The prime minister, in terms of rule 17(2) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to re­constitute the ECC of the Cabinet,” says the notification issued by Cabinet Division. On March 21, the prime minister had consti­tuted the ECC of the Cabinet, and instead of appointing finance minister as chairman of the Committee, the prime minister himself held the chairmanship of ECC of the cabinet.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb will be the Chairman of the committee. Other members of the com­mittee include Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Commerce, Minister for Power, Minister for Petroleum, and Minister for Plan­ning, Development & Special Initiatives.

The ECC will also have 18 members by special invitation/Co-Opted, which includes Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman, Securities Exchange Commission of Paki­stan Secretary, Power Division ,Secretary, Commerce Division, Secretary, Communica­tions Division, Secre­tary, Finance Division, Secretary, Industries & Production Division, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Secre­tary, Petroleum Divi­sion, Secretary, Plan­ning, Development & Special Initiatives Di­vision, Secretary, Na­tional Food Security & Research Division Secretary, Privatization Division, Secretary, Railways Division, Sec­retary, Revenue Divi­sion/Chairman, FBR, Secretary, Poverty Alle­viation & Social Safety Division Secretary, Wa­ter Resources Division and Chairman, Board of Investment.

The ECC will see whether fresh legisla­tion or amendments to the existing laws are in line with the con­stitutional scheme, not in violation of any existing law, and fall within the mandate of parliament. ECC’s re­organisation comes as Islamabad is seeking a longer and larger size of fresh bailout pack­age under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and is expected to engage in negotiations with the Washington-based lender next month.