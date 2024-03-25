Poet Adil Sakhirani death anniversary observed

HYDERABAD - Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan and Man­zoor Sakhirani art gallery jointly organized a cer­emony to mark 32nd death anniversary of poet, social activist Adil Sakhirani here at Qasimabad Business forum hall. Presiding over the session for­mer Secretary Sindhi Adabi Sangat Taj Joyo said that Adil Sakhirani was collective heritance and made Sindhi Adabi sangat functional in Dadu. He said that people like Adil Sakhirani born in centuries. Writer Naeem Malik expressing his views about the character and personality said that Adil was among those persons on which many people were infatuated by his charming personality. He said that Adil always raised voice for the rights of peasents and his services would be remembered long time. Eminent journalist Ruk Sindhi said lauded efforts of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan for organizing motivational literary sessions. Writer Suleman Daahri said that Dadu was iconic city regarding revolution and make people conscious as poet Ustad Bukhari and Adil Sakhirani have played pivotal role.