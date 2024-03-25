Poland, Wales aim to book place at EURO 2024 finals

Poland and Wales will battle on Tuesday to secure a spot at EURO 2024.

The two teams will go head-to-head at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales which has a capacity of 32,280 spectators. Italian referee Daniele Orsato will officiate the match that will start at 1945 GMT.

In Thursday's semifinals, Poland toppled Estonia 5-1 at Warsaw's PGE Narodowyand, while Wales hammered Finland 4-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium to reach the playoff final.

The six semifinals took place on March 21, with the winning sides moving to three finals on March 26.

The three winners in those matches complete the 24-team EURO finals line-up.

The winners of the Poland vs. Wales game will be placed in Group D at EURO 2024 along with France, the Netherlands and Austria.

The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship will take place across 10 cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

The opening game will be held at the Munich Football Arena, and the final will be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

In the EURO 2020 final, Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to bag their first European Championship since 1968.

Play-off final fixtures

Path A: Wales vs. Poland

Path B: Ukraine vs. Iceland

Path C: Georgia vs. Greece

EURO 2024 group stage draw

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: *Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, *Play-off winner B

Group F: Türkiye, *Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czechia

* The last three final tournament spots are determined via the playoffs