Police contradict claim of child’s death due to kite string

LAHORE - The real truth about the death of a child due to alleged kite string in Taqi Park area of Sargodha has come to light. Punjab Police spokesman said that the perception of the child be­ing electrocuted while flying a kite is completely contrary to the facts. Ac­tually the boy was using an iron rod to fly a pigeon, the rod hit the high voltage wires and he was electrocut­ed. The child’s grandfather has also brought out all the facts in this regard in his video statement. In a video statement released on social media, the child’s grandfather said that his grandson left the house before fast­ing. He was trying to fly a pigeon from the roof when he was electrocuted. He said that unconfirmed news are being spread about the incident that it happened due to kites or its strings, which are completely false and con­trary to facts. Immediately after the incident, 1122 also reached the spot and conformed that the child has died. He further said that the child lost his life in the accident naturally and he does not want to take action against anyone as it was a incident.