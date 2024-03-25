Policeman, 2 suspects injured in separate encounters in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - A policeman and two suspects were injured in separate encounters in the limits of Tandojam City and Phuleli police stations.

The police spokesman informed that police constable Rashid Hussain Lashari was shot and injured alleg­edly by the suspects escaping a police raid in a village near Tando Qaisar. He added that the police received infor­mation about the presence of some drug peddlers in a house in that area.

According to him, when the police reached the spot the suspects as­saulted the cops with gunfire.The injured policeman was shifted to Ka­rachi for treatment of his wound. The incident’s FIR was lodged on com­plaint of Inspector Riaz Gupchani, nominating Naveed Nizamani alias Nomi, Sheeraz Nizamani and Amjad Nizamani alias Amji under sections 324, 353 and 401 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Meanwhile, the Phuleli police was engaged in an exchange of fire during patrolling by 3 suspects near Razia Sultana School.

The spokesman claimed that Nadeem Qureshi, one of the 3 sus­pects, was shot and injured but his accomplices escaped. Qureshi was later arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). In another encounter near St Mary’s School on the Station Road the City police ar­rested a suspect in injured condition.

The spokesman said some sus­pected street criminals engaged the police in an exchange of fire which ended up in a gunshot wound sus­tained by the suspect Munsif Pathan. Pathan was also arrested and shifted to the LUH.