Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Policeman martyred in Kandhkot operation against bandits

Policeman martyred in Kandhkot operation against bandits
Web Desk
11:20 PM | March 25, 2024
Regional, Karachi

 A policeman embraced martyrdom during an operation against bandits at Jamal village.

A joint operation of rangers and police continued in the area to weed out the criminals hiding in the village. SHO Abdul Razak and a head constable were on a patrol duty in the restive village when they came under fire from the firing of the bandits. 

The constable suffered bullet injuries and died before being shifted to hospital. Police sent his body to hospital for autopsy.

SSP Bashir Barohi said the operation against the criminals hiding in the village would continue, adding those involved the killing the policeman would not be spared.

