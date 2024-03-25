Power Shuffle

With the PM’s decision to delegate the head of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to Finance Minister Muham­mad Aurangzeb, all eyes are on him to manage the country’s economic policies and handle pressing economic issues. This reaffirms the Finance Minister’s critical role in economic decision-making inside the government, allowing the PM to focus on other pressing issues.

The ECC is widely regarded as the most important cabinet committee due to its broad powers and responsibilities in developing and execut­ing economic policy. Given the nation’s current economic issues, such as inflation, unemployment, and fiscal deficits, the FM’s role in the ECC is even more important. The involvement of the FM in the ECC means that better and more informed decisions regarding fiscal and mone­tary policies will be taken by the government. The decision to place this cabinet under the leadership of the FM would certainly help the country recover from the economic downturn.

While Shehbaz Sharif continues to head the Cabinet Committee on Energy, it remains a vital component of the government’s economic landscape. Issues such as insufficient, unreliable, and expensive ener­gy have long plagued Pakistan’s manufacturing sector. The PM’s deci­sion to continue being the head of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) highlights his commitment to resolving these energy-related is­sues. In this way, driving industrial production becomes an important agenda of the CCoE with direct supervision of the PM.

These decisions come in light of the PM’s hectic schedule. The distri­bution of responsibility in this way would help the government focus on matters in a more streamlined way. Compartmentalisation is a great way to allow each cabinet committee to give its undivided attention to the duties that have been designated to it. The top leadership of the government is positioning itself for real responsibility and account­ability as the decisions made by the ECC and CCoE directly have an im­pact on the lives of the citizens and the overall economy of the country.

As the nation eagerly awaits decisions that alleviate the issues it is facing currently, there is an increased expectation from the govern­ment to fulfil its responsibilities with sincerity and dedication. The public will now closely evaluate the government’s performance in crafting and implementing economic policies that stimulate growth and create jobs, improving the lives of the citizens.