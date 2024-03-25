Monday, March 25, 2024
Presentation on newly promulgated law of irrigation held

Our Staff Reporter
March 25, 2024
Multan

KHANEWAL  -  Nadeem Asghar Nadeem Civil Judge Class 1 Depal­pur gave presentation on the newly promulgated law of irrigation known as the Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Rivers Act, 2023 through zoom to the judges. 

The judges of District Judiciary Okara and Re­nala Khurd also participated online.

Sessions Judge Okara appreciated the highest disposal of the administrative Civil Judge Nadeem Asghar Nadeem and said that the leaders should be followed in the disposal of the cases. 

First time the monthly meeting was conducted online through zoom. 

FIVE KITES SELLERS HELD

Khanewal police claimed to have arrested five shopkeepers involved in selling kites, during a crackdown, on Sunday. According to police sourc­es, a huge number of kites and metallic strings were retrieved from their possession. 

2 PTI leaders misused $2m party donations against Pak institutions

Separate cases have been registered against the shopkeepers. SHO Arslan Amjid stated that strict action would be taken against the persons involved in selling kites. He urged citizens to co­operate police by informing it about the persons involved in business of kites.

Our Staff Reporter

