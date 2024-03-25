Presentation on newly promulgated law of irrigation held

KHANEWAL - Nadeem Asghar Nadeem Civil Judge Class 1 Depal­pur gave presentation on the newly promulgated law of irrigation known as the Punjab Irrigation, Drainage and Rivers Act, 2023 through zoom to the judges.

The judges of District Judiciary Okara and Re­nala Khurd also participated online.

Sessions Judge Okara appreciated the highest disposal of the administrative Civil Judge Nadeem Asghar Nadeem and said that the leaders should be followed in the disposal of the cases.

First time the monthly meeting was conducted online through zoom.

FIVE KITES SELLERS HELD

Khanewal police claimed to have arrested five shopkeepers involved in selling kites, during a crackdown, on Sunday. According to police sourc­es, a huge number of kites and metallic strings were retrieved from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the shopkeepers. SHO Arslan Amjid stated that strict action would be taken against the persons involved in selling kites. He urged citizens to co­operate police by informing it about the persons involved in business of kites.