President confers military awards upon officers of Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday conferred insignias of military awards upon 42 officers of Pakistan armed forces. The Presidential Investiture cer­emony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in connection with Pakistan Day and was attended by senior officers of Pakistan armed forces, government officials and families of the recipients of the awards.

The recipients of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) included Lt. Gen. Mohsin Muhammad Qureshi, Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Air Marshal Tariq Zia, Air Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghu­man, Major Gen. Shoaib Ahmed, Ma­jor Gen. Naseer Ahmed Samore, Rear Admiral Habibur Rehman, Major Gen. Shazia Nisar, Major Gen. Ejaz Ghani, Major Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Rana, Ma­jor Gen. Waseem Ahmad Khan, Major Gen. Arshad Naseem, Rear Admiral Syed Ahmed Salman, Major Gen. Ar­shad Mehmood, Major Gen. Muham­mad Atif Mansha, Major Gen. Javed Dost Chandio, Major Gen. Muhammad Irfan Khan, Major General Syed Asif Hussain, Major Gen. Sheheryar Parvez Butt, Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Major Gen. Imranullah, Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, Ma­jor Gen. Muhammad Raza Aizad, Ma­jor General Muhammad Ishaq Khat­tak, Major Gen. Ch. Amin Ajmal, Major Gen. Jawwad Ahmed Qazi, Major Gen. Ahmad Bilal, Major Gen. Iftikhar Has­san Chaudhry, Major Gen. Ehsan Ali, Major Gen. Kamran Nazir Malik, Major Gen. Wajid Aziz, Major Gen. Muham­mad Umer Bashir, Major Gen. Asad ur Rehman Afzal Cheema, Major Gen. Mushtaq Ali, Major Gen. Muhammad Imtanan Babar, Major Gen. Muham­mad Farhan Yousaf, Rear Admiral Syed Faisal Ali Shah, Major Gen. Ahsan Altaf and Major Gen. Abeena Choudry. The president also conferred Sitara-i-Ba­salat (posthumous) upon Captain Ab­dul Wali Shaheed, who embraced mar­tyrdom during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.