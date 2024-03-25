Prof Dr Nadeem honoured with TI for his services in healthcare sector

KARACHI - Former Executive Director of the National Insti­tute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Profes­sor Dr Nadeem Qamar has been bestowed with the prestigious Pakistan Civil Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (TI) in recognition of his exemplary leader­ship and remarkable contributions to healthcare in Pakistan. Having assumed the role of Execu­tive Director in 2015 until October 2023, Profes­sor Qamar spearheaded a transformative journey at NICVD, elevating it to one of the foremost car­diac hospitals globally. Under his visionary guid­ance and with the steadfast support of the Sindh government, NICVD became a beacon of hope for cardiac patients across the country. Among his notable achievements, Professor Qamar initiated the pivotal step of offering free-of-cost treatment at NICVD since 2017, ensuring accessibility to car­diac care for all, regardless of financial constraints. His unwavering commitment to innovation led to the establishment of NICVD Karachi as the world’s largest center for primary angioplasty and the in­troduction of stroke intervention program, previ­ously unprecedented in public sector hospitals.

Furthermore, Professor Qamar prioritized the enhancement of pediatric treatment and cardiac procedures, empowering NICVD to deliver com­prehensive healthcare solutions. His efforts also extended to education and capacity building, with over 1200 fellows trained under his mentorship, thus fortifying the cardiac workforce for the fu­ture. Recognizing the plight of cardiac patients in rural areas, Professor Qamar initiated the estab­lishment of cardiac satellite centers across Sindh Province in collaboration with the Sindh govern­ment. To date, 10 full-fledged hospitals have been established, bringing cardiac treatment to patients’ doorsteps, thereby reducing the need for arduous journeys to major cities and preventing countless fatalities. Another groundbreaking initiative intro­duced by Professor Qamar is the implementation of Chest Pain Units across Sindh Province, a first-of-its-kind program globally. With 28 units now operational, these facilities have been instrumen­tal in saving over 32,000 lives by providing timely intervention and care.