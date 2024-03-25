Monday, March 25, 2024
PTI denied permission to hold rally in Islamabad

PTI denied permission to hold rally in Islamabad
Monitoring Desk
March 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad district administration on Sun­day refused to grant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) permission to hold a public rally against the alleged rig­ging during the Febru­ary 8 general elections and post-poll result manipulations in Islam­abad on March 30, cit­ing security reasons.

The development came before the expiry of a two-day deadline set by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the district administration to make a decision on the Imran Khan-found­ed party’s plea seeking permission to hold a public gathering in Is­lamabad in end-March.

The former ruling party had moved the court alleging that the capital city administer­ing was unresponsive to their request and sought its order in this regard. In a statement, PTI regional president Aamir Masood Mughal confirmed the report and announced that his party would again approach the IHC. “If you can’t provide secu­rity even in the capital, then you have no right to stay in the govern­ment,” he added. The PTI believed that the incumbent rulers stole their electoral mandate in the elections and the results were changed in Form 47s to bene­fit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peo­ples Party (PPP).

Monitoring Desk

