PTI denied permission to hold rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad district administration on Sunday refused to grant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) permission to hold a public rally against the alleged rigging during the February 8 general elections and post-poll result manipulations in Islamabad on March 30, citing security reasons.
The development came before the expiry of a two-day deadline set by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the district administration to make a decision on the Imran Khan-founded party’s plea seeking permission to hold a public gathering in Islamabad in end-March.
The former ruling party had moved the court alleging that the capital city administering was unresponsive to their request and sought its order in this regard. In a statement, PTI regional president Aamir Masood Mughal confirmed the report and announced that his party would again approach the IHC. “If you can’t provide security even in the capital, then you have no right to stay in the government,” he added. The PTI believed that the incumbent rulers stole their electoral mandate in the elections and the results were changed in Form 47s to benefit the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).