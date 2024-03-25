PTI moves to lodge FIR against PML-N's Sanaullah for 'threatening to kill Imran Khan'

The PTI Karachi chapter leadership approached the Sir Syed Town Police Station to register a first information report (FIR) against ruling PML-N’s senior leader Rana Sanaullah for allegedly issuing "death threats" to former prime minister Imran Khan.

In his recent two interviews with local TV channels, the former PML-N government’s security czar reportedly termed Khan’s political existence as a “problem”.



The PTI, however, sees his remarks as a “demand” for Khan’s assassination. Amid the PTI’s allegations, Sanaullah clarified that he was talking about the “political existence” of Khan. He further said that did not issue any death threat to the life of the PTI founder.



“The matter will be resolved immediately if he [Khan] quits politics or gives up his certain political thinking under which he says ‘I will not leave anyone’ and 'everybody is dacoit and looter',” he added.

According to a spokesperson of the former ruling party, PTI Karachi chapter Vice President Tehmas Ali has submitted an application to the Sir Syed police station for lodging an FIR against Sanaullah for allegedly giving "death threats" to the PTI founder during a TV show.



On the other hand, the police official said that a local leader of the PTI accompanied by his lawyer reached the police station yesterday night to lodge an FIR against the PML-N leader.

“[The police officials] did not receive the application as the matter does not come under our jurisdiction,” the officials added.

The PTI leaders were asked to approach the relevant forum, the police officials said.