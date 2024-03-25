Punjab govt announces a 90-day reduction in prison sentences

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Sunday an­nounced to reduce the punishment of prisoners across the province by 90 days during Ramazan. The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification to reduce the sentences of prisoners. Ac­cording to the notification issued here Sunday, it has been said that the punish­ment of prisoners, across the province has been reduced by 90 days during the month of Ramazan. There will be no re­laxation of punishment in serious crimi­nal cases. Likewise, the notification fur­ther states that the prisoners involved in the cases of drugs and adultery will also not get concession in sentence. The prisoners involved in robbery and kid­napping, rebellion and espionage will also not get this concession.

PUNJAB GOVT TO SET UP ‘SCHOOL COUNCILS’ UNDER THE FIRST PHASE TO RECRUIT VISITING TEACHERS

The Punjab government has decided to recruit visiting teachers through ‘School Councils’ for schools under the first phase to meet the shortage of teaching staff. The government would release addi­tional funds around Rs4m to each school councils for salaries of the visiting teach­ers and the councils would also generate funds for meeting the needs of schools expenditure. The school councils would comprise parents/guardians of students enrolled in these schools, as well as school teachers and members of civil society are supposed to make important decisions, of the recruitment of teachers collectively. This is indeed something to appreciate as parents/guardians of students being im­portant stakeholders have long been ne­glected by private schools despite charg­ing hefty fees. It is worth mentioning here that the incumbent Punjab government, through new schools’ reforms, is trying to overcome the shortage of school teachers by hiring over 30,000 schoolteachers on a visiting basis and they would be given salaries per lecture, School Education De­partment (SED) sources told APP.