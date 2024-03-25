Punjab info minister rubbishes Barrister Saif’s allegations

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, respond­ing to a statement of PTI leader Barrister Saif, stated that according to officials of Adiyala Jail, Pervaiz Elahi had fallen in the washroom and got injured. In a state­ment, she said, “Barrister Saif, before levelling an al­legation on Maryam Nawaz, you should have read the report of Adiyala Jail offi­cials.” Azma Bokhari stated that Pervaiz Elahi’s son had no worry about his fa­ther. “The tonga party has made a habit to level allega­tions of their every crime on Maryam Nawaz. She is much busy and has no time to monitor the activities of every worker of the tonga party. Maryam Nawaz is focusing her attention to serve the people of her province and does not care for her opponents. May it be Ali Amin Gandapur or Bar­rister Saif, everyone in the PTI follows into the foot­steps of their leader. They play the politics of levelling baseless allegations like their leader,” she added.